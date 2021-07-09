Latest Weather Blog
Officials: Intoxicated boater crashed into bridge on Lake Pontchartrain, killing passenger
NEW ORLEANS - State wildlife agents arrested a man for allegedly driving a boat while intoxicated and causing a deadly crash on Lake Pontchartrain.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Collin Alexander, 24, was arrested Tuesday, several months after the wreck on March 6.
The department said Alexander was operating a 24-foot boat with four other passengers on board when they collided with the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge in the middle of Lake Pontchartrain.
Rod Willhoft, 33, was ejected from the boat and did not resurface after the crash. His body was recovered the next day. The other passengers were not ejected but were seriously hurt.
Alexander was booked on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and operating a vessel while intoxicated.
