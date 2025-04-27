Latest Weather Blog
Officials identify two people killed in murder-suicide shooting outside BTR airport
BATON ROUGE - Two men died in a double shooting Thursday night outside of Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Baton Rouge Police Department officials said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said that 46-year-old Almutakabbir Sims and 40-year-old Dominic York both died in the shooting.
BRPD responded around Sally Ride Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard near the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
The shooting started as a verbal argument and there appears to be no other suspects. Baton Rouge Police later confirmed the shooting was being investigated as a murder-suicide. After shooting York, Sims shot himself, police said. Both people died at the scene.
The airport was not under any lockdown, officials confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteers, law enforcement participate in National Drug Take Back Day
-
Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish
-
Alleged vehicle burglar wanted in four states arrested in Baton Rouge
-
Baker residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision on Comite Drive
-
Families enjoy gentle breeze, sunny weather at Port Allen kite festival
Sports Video
-
Four more former LSU Tigers get a chance at the NFL
-
Southern baseball comes from behind to beat Mississippi Valley State in game...
-
Florida run-rules LSU softball in series opener
-
Two University Lab athletes sign on to continue careers in college
-
LSU baseball puts disappointing mid-week loss behind them