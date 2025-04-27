Officials identify two people killed in murder-suicide shooting outside BTR airport

BATON ROUGE - Two men died in a double shooting Thursday night outside of Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Baton Rouge Police Department officials said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said that 46-year-old Almutakabbir Sims and 40-year-old Dominic York both died in the shooting.

BRPD responded around Sally Ride Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard near the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The shooting started as a verbal argument and there appears to be no other suspects. Baton Rouge Police later confirmed the shooting was being investigated as a murder-suicide. After shooting York, Sims shot himself, police said. Both people died at the scene.

The airport was not under any lockdown, officials confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.