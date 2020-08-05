Officials identify man killed in Tuesday night shooting at Acadian Place Apartments

BATON ROUGE - A deadly shooting occurred near South Flannery Road and Goodwood Boulevard Tuesday night, police say.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the fatal shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. at Acadian Place Apartments, which is located within the 800 block of South Flannery Road, and resulted in the death of a man named Loston Tiner Jr.

A representative of the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office says Tiner was shot multiple times.

Information related to possible suspects or the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.

Police have launched an investigation into the homicide, and this article will be updated as they proceed with their analysis of the case.