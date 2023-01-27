Officials identify 21-year-old killed in shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and one is injured after a double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they responded to the shooting around 7:22 p.m. on Mission Drive, right off Winbourne Avenue.

Authorities said two people were struck by gunfire. Rajanee Williams, 21, died on the scene. The second victim, an unidentified 18-year-old, was taken to a hospital and is listed to be in critical condition as of Friday morning.

This is a developing story.