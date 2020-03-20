Officials: Expect to see more cases in EBR as parish ramps up testing

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge officials are urging residents to stay calm as the parish inevitably reports more cases of the coronavirus in the coming days.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office said in a statement Friday that the parish is expecting a spike in confirmed cases as it gets results from the newly-opened testing centers. Seven cases have been reported in the parish as of Friday afternoon.

Parish officials say the rise in confirmed cases is to be expected with the increase in testing, and residents should continue to exercise social distancing and good hygiene.

