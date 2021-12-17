Officials encourage visits to Louisiana State Parks with discounts on overnight stays

Cabins at Jimmie Davis State Park

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana officials are encouraging travelers to visit the state's many attractions.

One such means of encouragement is a discount on overnight stays at Louisiana's State Parks.

According to a Friday news release, when campers book one night, they will get one night free if they use the promo code, NORTHPOLE at nine state parks.

The online discount code NORTHPOLE is valid on new bookings for both cabins and campsites (excludes Tentrr Sites) at the following Louisiana State Parks: Chemin-A-Haut, Jimmie Davis, Lake Bistineau, Lake Bruin, Lake Claiborne, Lake D’Arbonne, North Toledo Bend, Poverty Point Reservoir and South Toledo Bend.

The trip must take place between December 17 and February 28, 2022. Officials say the offer is not valid on holidays.

For more information about Louisiana State Parks, visit LaStateParks.com.