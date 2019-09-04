Officials: Distracted driver arrested after plowing into school zone sign in Central

CENTRAL - Officials in the town of Central say a driver was looking at his phone when he crashed into a sign posted in the middle of a school zone Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened during school zone hours along Frenchtown Road. City officials shared a photo of the crash, showing the vehicle resting atop the school zone sign in a ditch.

According to police, the driver admitted he was reaching for his cellphone at the time. He was cited for reckless driving and booked for separate charges.

No serious injuries were reported.