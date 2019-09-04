90°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials: Distracted driver arrested after plowing into school zone sign in Central
CENTRAL - Officials in the town of Central say a driver was looking at his phone when he crashed into a sign posted in the middle of a school zone Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened during school zone hours along Frenchtown Road. City officials shared a photo of the crash, showing the vehicle resting atop the school zone sign in a ditch.
According to police, the driver admitted he was reaching for his cellphone at the time. He was cited for reckless driving and booked for separate charges.
No serious injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After national, local incidents authorities expected to announce gun safety program
-
Southern hosts tryouts for 'Voice of the Jags'
-
14-year-old girl arrested after sending threatening video to Woodlawn school administrator
-
False River drawdown begins; officials making up for 2017
-
Local boxer killed while leaving Baton Rouge bar Tuesday morning
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign