Officials change Louisiana's early voting plan, extending dates & hours

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana officials are allowing voters more time to cast their ballots early and the East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters has extended its office hours for voters.

The dates have been extended from October 16 through October 27, excluding the dates of Sunday, October 18 and Sunday, October 25.

Voting times will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and voters do not need a reason to early vote, all are invited to do so if they wish.

To vote early, citizens can do so in-person at their Parish Registrar of Voters office.

Click here for Parish Registrar locations.

Voters who need to register for the first time, or make changes to their current registration, can visit: http://www.geauxvote.com/

The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3,