Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials cancel statewide burn ban put in place during Barry

2 hours 40 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 July 17, 2019 5:37 AM July 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

BATON ROUGE - State Fire Marshal Butch Browning in conjunction with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain have rescinded the statewide burn ban.

The ban was put into place during the recent tropical weather emergency.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation with this effort to minimize preventable fire-related incidents from overburdening our first responder community as they worked to address the multitude of emergencies brought upon communities across the state from tropical system Barry,” said Browning.

Officials say local governments still maintain the authority to order burn bans if conditions in their areas warrant it.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days