Officers searching for men touting gator around French Quarter

1 hour 33 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, June 04 2024 Jun 4, 2024 June 04, 2024 9:17 AM June 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Have you seen this gator? Officers are searching for men carrying a three-foot reptile around like a pet. 

The New Orleans Police Department shared pictures of the men carrying around the gator on their shoulders, its mouth taped shut and tail taped around. 

NOPD says it wants to recover the gator and turn it over to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LDWF at (504) 400-2676.

