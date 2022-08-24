83°
Latest Weather Blog
Officers looking for Tanger trio caught stealing almost $7,000 in clothing
GONZALES - Officers are searching for three people seen on camera fleeing from a Tanger store with arms full of stolen clothing.
The Gonzales Police Department posted pictures from the security cameras of Ralph Lauren Polo, taken from footage on Sunday, Aug. 21. Officers say the theft happened between 11:55 and 11:58 a.m. that day.
Combined, the trio stole 136 articles of clothing worth $6,960.
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding their identities is encouraged to contact detectives at (225) 647-9572 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 355-STOP (7867).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating deadly double shooting in neighborhood off Plank Road
-
Central unanimously approves $500,000 partnership with East Baton Rouge to clean Comite...
-
Litter clean up crew gifted 40 trash cans to place around Baton...
-
Sunshine Bridge closing for repairs this weekend after workers found cracked support
-
Metal in road pokes holes in dozens of tires, company responsible trying...
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning