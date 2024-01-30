70°
Latest Weather Blog
Officers investigating murder-suicide that left two 39-year-olds dead in Morgan City
MORGAN CITY - Two people were found dead in Morgan City after an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon.
The Morgan City Police Department said officers were called for a welfare check at a residence on Short Street to find Patrick Johnson and Alexis Robertson, both 39, dead from gunshot wounds.
Trending News
Officers said the situation appeared to be a murder-suicide, but investigators were awaiting autopsy results.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parents arrested after reported fight at Baton Rouge middle school
-
LSU students, former athletes gather to discuss suicide risk
-
New BRPD chief hopes to strengthen community relations in effort to fight...
-
Former Glen Oaks Middle School building site of frequent vandalism
-
Williamsburg Senior Living Home celebrates 4 centenarians