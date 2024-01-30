Officers investigating murder-suicide that left two 39-year-olds dead in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY - Two people were found dead in Morgan City after an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon.

The Morgan City Police Department said officers were called for a welfare check at a residence on Short Street to find Patrick Johnson and Alexis Robertson, both 39, dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers said the situation appeared to be a murder-suicide, but investigators were awaiting autopsy results.