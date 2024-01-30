70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officers investigating murder-suicide that left two 39-year-olds dead in Morgan City

2 hours 25 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, January 30 2024 Jan 30, 2024 January 30, 2024 11:19 AM January 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MORGAN CITY - Two people were found dead in Morgan City after an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon. 

The Morgan City Police Department said officers were called for a welfare check at a residence on Short Street to find Patrick Johnson and Alexis Robertson, both 39, dead from gunshot wounds. 

Trending News

Officers said the situation appeared to be a murder-suicide, but investigators were awaiting autopsy results. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days