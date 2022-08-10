80°
Latest Weather Blog
Officers find trunk full of prescription medicine during traffic stop; two people arrested
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Thursday after officers conducted a traffic stop and found 720 bottles of Promethazine in the trunk of their vehicle.
Baton Rouge Police Officers said the car was stopped Thursday on I-10 eastbound near Dalrymple Drive.
Officers said they found 720 pint-sized bottles of Promethazaine in the trunk and backseat of the car.
Trending News
The two occupants of the car were arrested and booked for the sale, distribution of a legend drug without a prescription.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City leaders aiming to make stricter penalties for stunt drivers
-
Parents say EBR transportation system had a bumpy ride for the first...
-
Water turned off at apartment building, management company unreachable
-
Iberville chlorine leak more dangerous than first thought; parish leaders lambaste plant...
-
Advocates for jailed juveniles protest possible relocation to Angola