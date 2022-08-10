80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officers find trunk full of prescription medicine during traffic stop; two people arrested

Wednesday, August 10 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Thursday after officers conducted a traffic stop and found 720 bottles of Promethazine in the trunk of their vehicle. 

Baton Rouge Police Officers said the car was stopped Thursday on I-10 eastbound near Dalrymple Drive. 

Officers said they found 720 pint-sized bottles of Promethazaine in the trunk and backseat of the car. 

The two occupants of the car were arrested and booked for the sale, distribution of a legend drug without a prescription. 

