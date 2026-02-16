68°
Officer injured after being struck with metal pipe on Government Street, police say
BATON ROUGE — An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was injured on Monday after being struck with a metal pipe.
According to the department, the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious male hiding at the Circle K on Government Street around 10:15 a.m.
During the investigation, the man struck the officer with a metal pipe, leaving the officer with minor injuries.
The man was arrested for battery of a police officer.
