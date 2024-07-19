78°
Latest Weather Blog
Off-duty State Police lieutenant arrested, placed on leave after allegedly crashing car while drunk driving
BATON ROUGE — An off-duty Louisiana State Police lieutenant was arrested for drunk driving late Thursday night after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Perkins Road.
Prentiss "Trey" Bellue, 51, was arrested for a first-offense DWI after crashing around 11:30 p.m. while impaired. Bellue was off-duty at the time of the crash and has since been placed on administrative leave.
Trending News
Bellue has been employed by the Louisiana State Police since 1998.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School Board deadlock continues, no superintendent after nearly nine hour meeting...
-
Is there another local candidate who can lead the EBR school district?
-
SEC Media Days: Texas enters conference, Florida needs resurgence
-
Man arrested with drugs, gun after running from traffic stop in Port...
-
LSU Vet Med installs new sculpture symbolizing commitment to well-being of animals,...
Sports Video
-
SEC Media Days: Elko looks to get Texas A&M back on track
-
SEC Media Days: Texas enters conference, Florida needs resurgence
-
SEC Media Days: Alabama enters a new era under Kalen DeBoer
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
SEC Media Days Day 2: Oklahoma enters the conference; 'Horns Down' wont...