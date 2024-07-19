78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Off-duty State Police lieutenant arrested, placed on leave after allegedly crashing car while drunk driving

BATON ROUGE — An off-duty Louisiana State Police lieutenant was arrested for drunk driving late Thursday night after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Perkins Road.

Prentiss "Trey" Bellue, 51, was arrested for a first-offense DWI after crashing around 11:30 p.m. while impaired. Bellue was off-duty at the time of the crash and has since been placed on administrative leave.

Bellue has been employed by the Louisiana State Police since 1998.

