Off-duty officer was intoxicated during head-on crash; placed on administrative leave

Dave Lee Davis

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a Baton Rouge police officer has been arrested and placed on administrative leave.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, Dave Lee Davis, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department, was in an unmarked unit when he was seen running a red light and hitting another vehicle head-on.

Officials say after pulling Davis over they found that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt and he appeared to be either intoxicated or impaired. According to an official report, Davis was 'combative, screaming with EMS and Fire Rescue as they attempted to help him walk to the ambulance.'

Authorities say after Davis was strapped to an ambulance bed and sedated he was advised that he was under arrest.

His charges included operating a vehicle while intoxicated, incorrect use of traffic control signals, and failure to wear a seat belt.

Davis is assigned to the Uniform Patrol Bureau and has been employed by the Police Department for two years.