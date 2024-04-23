Latest Weather Blog
Off-duty cop fatally shoots gunman at her kids' school
SAO PAULO, Brazil - An off-duty police officer waiting to pick up her children at their school in Brazil shot an intruder, who later died at the hospital, officials said.
Katia da Silva Sastre, 42, was waiting for her children at Colégio Ferreira Master school in Sao Paulo when a man dressed in shorts and a dark hooded sweatshirt charged toward her and other parents with a pistol in his right hand.
Sastre is seen on the CCTV footage from May 12 drawing her own pistol and firing multiple shots, dropping the man to the pavement.
She kicked away his weapon and trained her gun on him before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
On Sunday, Sastre was thanked for her heroics with a bouquet of orchids.
Márcio França, the governor of São Paulo, said Sastre "intervened against a young man who assaulted kids and their families with a gun."
Trending News
"She was off duty and she didn’t have to do it," França said. "Congratulations to this military police officer, congratulations to her husband and to all mothers of the state of São Paulo."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge artist dies suddenly, parents hope work inspires others
-
Howell Community Park to receive $12M for children's 'Inspiration Center'
-
Former Ascension Parish Deputy Assessor arrested, accused of changing tax values for...
-
Castration for man convicted of rape won't be mandatory until one week...
-
Chicken Gymnasts
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season