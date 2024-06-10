91°
Ochsner Medical Center first to receive latest in robotic surgery tech

June 10, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Ochsner Medical Centers in New Orleans and the capital city have received the latest in robotic surgery technology: the da Vinci 5. 

The da Vinci system transfers a surgeon's hand movements into robotic arms for a higher degree of precision and minimal invasiveness. The system also allows the surgeon to feel the same amount of pressure being used by the robotic arms. 

The new system will be used for minimally-invasive procedures in urology, gynecology, and general surgery. 

With the robotic arms, procedures can be performed through a smaller incision, reducing pain and recovery time. 

