Ochsner holding mass vaccination event at Southern University this weekend

Monday, March 22 2021
BATON ROUGE - Ochsner announced it will host a large-scale, drive-thru vaccination event at Southern University on Saturday. 

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Southern's F.G. Clark Activity Center. The health center said it will be administering 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. 

The vaccine is free and open to anyone regardless of their patient status at Ochsner. However, appointments must be made in advance through the Ochsner vaccine call center, (844) 888-2772, or through MyOchsner.

Those who are vaccinated on Saturday will be scheduled automatically to return for their second dose at F.G. Clark Activity Center on Sunday, April 25. Each person inside the vehicle will need their own appointment.

Vaccine eligibility information can be found here.

