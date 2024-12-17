74°
Obama mobilizes federal aid to north La. parishes

8 years 9 months 5 days ago Sunday, March 13 2016 Mar 13, 2016 March 13, 2016 5:09 PM March 13, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: APnewsNow

WASHINGTON – President Barack Obama declared Louisiana flooding as a major disaster Sunday and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in north Louisiana.

According to a White House press release, Obama’s order will make federal funding available to individuals affected in Bossier, Claiborne, Grant, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland and Webster parishes.

FEMA said that damage surveys are continuing in other areas and more parishes may be designated after assessments are fully completed.

Residents and business owners in the designated areas can begin to apply for assistance tomorrow by registering online here: http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov

