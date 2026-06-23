NWS confirms 10 tornadoes struck southeast Louisiana and Mississippi during Tropical Storm Arthur

HOUMA — The National Weather Service says ten tornadoes touched down across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi during Tropical Storm Arthur, with the latest update adding a Slidell-area tornado to the list.

According to the NWS, four tornadoes hit the Houma area in Terrebonne Parish early in the morning. The first one, rated EF1 with winds at 90 mph, caused major roof damage and even collapsed an exterior wall on two homes along Crozier Drive.

A second tornado, rated EF0 with 85 mph winds, damaged trees, homes and some wooden electrical poles in the McCord area of Houma. The third, another EF1, tracked from Afton St. and Richmond Ave. toward Dixie Ave., tossing a truck 30 feet and damaging several roofs.

The fourth tornado, also an EF1, moved from Evelyn Ave. toward Woodhaven Dr. and Roberta Grove Blvd. Several businesses at the Lynn Park Shopping Center had nearly every window damaged, some interior walls partially collapsed and HVAC equipment thrown off the roof.

In Jefferson Parish, a brief EF1 tornado touched down north of Highway 90 in Avondale just before 5:34 a.m., injuring two people. A mobile home rolled into another house and the rest of that mobile home was thrown to the northeast with its frame badly bent.

Another EF1 tornado touched down on the east bank of the Mississippi River and moved northeast toward the University of New Orleans, covering more than seven miles. Most of the damage was to trees and minor building damage.

The longest tornado of the event was an EF1 that moved from Treasure Isle in southeast St. Tammany Parish into rural southwest Hancock County, Mississippi, stretching more than twelve miles with winds up to 105 mph. Along the way, it flipped a large boat, took shingles off homes, snapped trees and shifted a manufactured home off its foundation. The NWS says a tornado debris signature was detected more than 5,000 feet in the air over the Pearl River Basin.

An EF1 tornado also tracked northeast across Hancock and Harrison counties in Mississippi, uprooting and snapping several large trees over a path of more than six miles.

On June 19, an EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds moved through Arabi in St. Bernard Parish, pulling shingles off homes, knocking down large branches and removing a good portion of the roof from three houses.

The newly added tornado, rated EF0 with 80 mph winds, touched down in Eden Isle in St. Tammany Parish and moved east for more than three miles. It damaged businesses near I-10 and caused tree and minor home damage in Lakeshore Village.

No fatalities were reported from any of the ten tornadoes. The NWS says all findings are still preliminary and could change after final review.