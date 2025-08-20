Nuns, therapy dogs at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School helping students during first two weeks

BATON ROUGE — Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School has had students in the classroom for the past two weeks of the new school year, and administrators said Wednesday that the presence of therapy dogs has helped the entire campus community during the new year.

The nuns at Sacred Heart work with the therapy dogs that 2une In visited. One of the nuns said that the dogs' day-to-day is about keeping calm and helping to create a calm environment for the students to learn.

The dogs incentivize the students to be on their best behavior, the nun added.

"Their presence here has been so transformative," Father Joshua Johnson said about the nuns. "And with the sisters came the dogs. When I saw the effect that the dogs were having on our kids, especially our kids who experience anxiety and the peace it brought to those kids, I knew we needed more dogs and more nuns.