89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nun kidnapped in Africa found safe; spent 5 months in captivity

29 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, August 30 2022 Aug 30, 2022 August 30, 2022 4:33 PM August 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

COVINGTON - An 83-year-old nun who was kidnapped from her bed by armed men in April has been found and is safe, another nun said. 

According to the Clarion Herald, Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson was kidnapped from a convent in Africa on April 5. Another nun told the outlet that Sister Tennyson was found alive and is safe on Aug. 30. 

Sister Tennyson belongs to the Marianites of Holy Cross in Covington and had been a missionary in Africa since 2014. 

Trending News

Initial reports said Sister Tennyson was taken in the middle of the night, in her pajamas without her shoes, glasses, phone or medicines. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days