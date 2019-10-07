Number of early voters in Ascension Parish doubles from four years ago

GONZALES - More than 13,000 people cast early votes in Ascension Parish for this year's election—that's twice the number who voted in the last governor's race four years ago.

"If you want your voice to be heard, go vote," resident Lynn Burgett said. "If you don't vote, you don't get to say anything."

Burgett believes this election is an important one and the heavy turnout should send a message to those running for office.

Gonzales city councilman Neal Bourque also voted early and says he was surprised with the number of early voters.

"I was pleasantly surprised it was doubled," Bourque said. I" hope Saturday's election turns out with the same ratio."