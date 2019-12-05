Nuisance showers on Friday, seasonable weekend to follow

Moderating temperatures will continue through Friday. Some showers may return to the Baton Rouge area just before the workweek is over.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: On Thursday, a gradual change in wind direction to the southeast will allow temperatures to moderate toward 70 degrees. Some high clouds will mix into blue skies as the day progresses. Expect those clouds to lower and thicken overnight. Lows will stop in the mid 50s overnight and possibly even nudge up before daybreak due to the clouds and light, southeast winds.

Up Next: A weak storm system and associated front will return the possibility of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Activity does not look like it will be widespread or heavy. This system could however create wet conditions for fans traveling to Atlanta, GA or Lorman, MS on Friday ahead of the Southern and LSU conference championship games. Both of those areas will be dry on Saturday though. Finally, the associated front will not deliver much in the way of cooler temperatures. After a short respite, another frontal system will come on Monday into Tuesday and some cooler air is likely to follow that one.

THE EXPLANATION:

The next storm system will arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. A fast-moving, positively tilted shortwave trough will cut across the southern third of the country leaving much to be desired from an organization standpoint. A weak surface low will develop ahead of the shortwave along with associated fronts. Deep moisture will not be available for this system and therefore, only isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated. There is a bit of directional shear available for this system but with low moisture content and instability, severe weather is not a big concern. Near average temperatures will follow this system. A lull in active weather is expected for most, if not all, of the weekend with seasonable readings on thermometers. Another frontal system will push into the region early next week. This one will be accompanied by a much deeper longwave trough and is therefore more likely to bring a stronger front and punch of cold air through the region. At this time, it appears a round of showers and thunderstorms will begin later Monday with lingering post-frontal, light rain into Tuesday. Temperatures could fall through the day making for rather raw conditions.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.