North Baton Rouge Outreach and Improvement Committee meets for first time Tuesday

BATON ROUGE — Residents in North Baton Rouge and elected officials met Tuesday afternoon to see what can be done to improve the area.

The Mayor-President’s transition team for the North Baton Rouge Outreach and Improvement Committee is made up of a team of experts of diverse backgrounds and residents of North Baton Rouge.

The committee met to set a vision to bring positive change under the leadership of Mayor-President Sid Edwards.

Dist. 5 Councilmember Darryl Hurst is on the transition team and said it's vital to have different voices participate.

“It’s strategic to make sure that every area from our youth, education, healthcare, economic development, small business development, public safety. Everybody’s in the room to ensure that what they do is a part of Mayor-President Sid Edwards’ vision to move North Baton Rouge forward," he said.

Newly-elected Dist. 2 Councilmember Anthony Kenney also represents North Baton Rouge. He said a key component to the growth of the region is economic development.

“We want to make North Baton Rouge an inviting and thriving and holistic community. So in order to make that, you have to curate those key components and drive those key components such as economic development, public safety, and housing,” Kenney said.

Long-time resident Kiley Clifton said he is ecstatic to be on board and contribute to the growth and development of North Baton Rouge.

“I love the whole Baton Rouge, but I’m an underdog person. So when you let an underdog in the building who’s true to the people, who doesn’t have an agenda, and not really there for just money or anything else this the type of stuff I want to do," Clifton said.

Hurst said they are rolling up their sleeves and ready to get to work, and residents can expect great progress.

“What you can expect if you live in North Baton Rouge is to show that we care, to have a plan that we use to move forward and work, and give you an opportunity to get engaged where you live, work, and play," he said.