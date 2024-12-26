65°
NOPD seeks 3 believed to be from Baton Rouge area in Nov. 30 attempted murder
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking three people believed to be from the Baton Rouge area as detectives investigate a Nov. 30 shooting along Canal Street.
The agency said Thursday that it needed the public's help in identifying the three. The shooting occurred at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Canal Street, between Burgundy and Rampart streets. The three are suspected of aggravated battery and being principals to attempted murder.
Anyone with information regarding the crime or the identities of the suspects is asked to call New Orleans detectives at 504-658-6080 or to anonymously call the Crimestoppers team in New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
