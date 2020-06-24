Nonprofits collaborate to supply local single mothers with fresh fruits, vegetables

BATON ROUGE - The spread of novel coronavirus continues to leave many Louisianians with both health and financial challenges.

In hopes of alleviating some of the stress associated with trying to care for a family on a tight budget during a global pandemic, two organizations are collaborating to provide Baton Rouge's single mothers with boxes of fresh produce.

The Life of a Single Mom and the Capital Area United Way invite the public to support their initiative by donating $25, which will help feed a family of four for one week.

Visit www.cauw.org/freshfood to donate and for more information.