Nonprofit working to bring Christmas to the troops

BATON ROUGE - BR Soldier Outreach is working to bring Christmas to more than 1,000 troops. They held a truck stuffing in front of the Walmart on College Drive where people were able to drop off donations Saturday afternoon.

The organization will be filling Christmas stockings with those donated goods and shipping them to military personnel from all branches around the world.

"We like to make sure that everybody receives something in their hand. I don't want anybody left behind. I ask them 'How many are in your unit'? 'How many men and how many women," CEO of BR Soldier Outreach Christy Smith said.

It has been a busy month for the organization as they prepare care packages. Smith says that requests from families skyrocket during the holidays. So far, they've filled 500 stockings and have more than 900 to go.

"It takes so many different options and avenues to do this. There's postage money. There's a place to put all of this stuff. We need muscle, volunteers during the week to especially to help us unload all of this and put it on the shelves," she said.

Shipping can take two to eight weeks. Smith says it's important to make sure to ship early so they can have them by Christmas.

"We're going to be sending each unit a Christmas tree and the ornaments, stuff to decorate over there. So it can feel like Christmas where they are," she said.

For those wanting to submit a request, volunteer or donate, visit BR Soldier Outreach's website.