Nonprofit orchestra inspires musical creativity among children

BATON ROUGE - Children had to the chance to get creative Sunday afternoon by participating in art and a drum circle hosted by Kids' Orchestra at the LSU Museum of Art.

Kids' Orchestra is a nonprofit group that works with students who may not have access to music programs. Recently, they have gone beyond schools and collaborated with larger organizations.

"We held some drum circles with a group of kids. Giving them a chance to see what it's like to not only just play drums, but also to see what it's like to be creative," Kids' Orchestra instructor Ethan Barker said.

Their mission is to inspire creativity in children through music.

"That’s what we were doing here today. Trying to give everyone a chance to be exposed to the different sides of art and creativity. And hopefully to get some of them a little more engaged and thinking about their futures," he said.

Free first Sundays are held every month at the museum. They are a part of the Art Bridges Foundation Access for All program.

Because of the resources that Art Bridges has provided, employees are able to create more activities for children.

"Art Bridges funds things like our marketing. So its been helpful for us to have more print materials and radio spots," museum educator and public programs manager Callie Smith said.

She says that the museum has seen a growth in participants during Free First Sundays since receiving funding from the nonprofit group.

"It's exciting. We're just making sure people know that we're here and what's happening," Smith said.