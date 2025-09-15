78°
Latest Weather Blog
Nominate your choice for Fans' Choice Week 2 player of the week
BATON ROUGE - It's time to reward those remarkable performances on the high school football field in week two with your nomination for WBRZ's Fans' Choice Award.
Just click this link and fill out the information for your pick for an outstanding player and we'll tabulate the top nominees and bring them to you on Tuesday night.
Then starting at 630 p.m. on Tuesday you will vote for the winner that we will announce on Wednesday evening during the 6 p.m. newscast.
