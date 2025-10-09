NOLA escapee Derrick Groves waives extradition after arrest in Atlanta; set to return to Louisiana

ATLANTA — Derrick Groves, the last of ten inmates who escaped the Orleans Parish Justice Center in May, waived extradition Thursday after being arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, and is heading back to Louisiana.

Groves, when asked if he wanted to go back to Louisiana, said, "I want to return where I'm from," WWL reports.

"Today, Derrick Groves waived extradition at his magistrate court hearing in Atlanta. There are ongoing discussions about the next steps to return him back to Louisiana. Those discussions are already underway and require the Louisiana State Police to coordinate with law enforcement in Georgia. We will provide additional details regarding his next court appearance in Louisiana as they become available," Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

Groves was taken into custody after a standoff with police in Atlanta on Wednesday, Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

According to WWL, Groves was surrounded at a home in southwest Atlanta midday Wednesday. Law enforcement reportedly gassed the home multiple times before Groves was taken into custody.

Murrill said Groves now faces new charges for his escape, and she plans to ensure that he is "prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Groves, 31, escaped the New Orleans jail with nine other inmates on May 16. In the weeks and months following the escape, the other escapees were all arrested.

Before Groves, the most recent escapee captured was Antoine Massey in June.

Groves had previously been serving time for killing two men on Mardi Gras Day 2018 in the Ninth Ward. He was awaiting sentencing.