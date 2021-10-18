NOLA city councilman arrested for drunk driving a second time

Jared Brossett

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans city councilman with a history of driving under the influence was arrested for the second time Monday morning on a DUI charge, WWL-TV reports.

The news outlet cites jail records from Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office as confirming Jared Brossett's most recent drunk driving arrest.

Last year, Brossett was arrested for drinking behind the wheel during an incident that led to his crashing his city-issued car into another vehicle.

After the wreck, Brossett was ordered to cover the cost of the wrecked vehicle and he chose to enter a diversion program to prevent the case from being prosecuted.

After completing a stint at a rehabilitation facility for treatment, Brossett expressed regret for his choices.

During a June interview with WWL-TV, he apologized for his behavior and said he'd recovered.

Brossett is quoted as saying,“I’ve apologized to my constituents and to the citizens. I’ve approached it head-on. Look, I’m a better man today.”

The details of the city councilman's most recent drunk driving arrest have yet to be clarified.

His next court appearance is scheduled to take place Monday.

Brossett has been a member of the New Orleans City Council since February 2014, he represents District D and serves as chair of the New Orleans City Council's Budget, Audit and Board of Review Committee.