NOAA set to depart from Gulfport to service weather buoys ahead of hurricane season

2 hours 1 minute 25 seconds ago Tuesday, April 04 2023 Apr 4, 2023 April 04, 2023 9:55 AM April 04, 2023 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

NOAA will set out to service buoys in Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean.

Today, NOAA’s National Data Buoy Center (NDBC) a division of the National Weather service will be starting the trek through the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean. The NDBC will be departing from the Port of Gulfport this morning and will service five weather buoys and a tsunami detection buoy over the next two weeks.

With hurricane season right around the corner, the information the buoys offer is vital in accurately forecasting and understanding the significance of a system.

Buoys offer critical measurements during hurricane season, but also during the off season. The buoys offer year-round data for forecasting, marine research, and maritime safety.

This is just one of many missions that service the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. The NDBC will also conduct missions in the Pacific Ocean to service additional weather buoys, DART (Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunamis) buoys, and TAO (Tropical Atmosphere and Ocean) array.

Last year, the NDBC conducted 38 missions and serviced 197 stations. This year they are setting out to do the same.

