No Powerball winners in La, but two ticket holders in Ca and WI won $632.6 million

3 hours 56 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, January 06 2022 Jan 6, 2022 January 06, 2022 8:55 AM January 06, 2022 in News
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones

Thanks to the purchase of two lottery tickets, two people hit the $632.6 million jackpot Wednesday night and now find themselves starting 2022 in a new tax bracket.

CNN reports that the winning tickets sold in California and Wisconsin, adding that they matched all six numbers: 6 - 14 - 25 - 33 - 46 with a Powerball number of 17.

This marks the seventh-largest prize in Powerball's history, and the first time anyone has hit the jackpot since October 4, which was 40 drawings ago. 

The money will be split between the two winners, and Powerball says the prize is worth an annuitized $316.3 million, or $225.1 million cash, both pre-tax.

Powerball adds that over 3 million tickets won prizes in Wednesday's drawing, ranging from $4 to $2 million, Powerball said.

Two Match 5 + Power Play tickets, both worth $2 million, were sold in Florida and Georgia. 

Additionally, 12 Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.

