No injuries reported in Pecan Tree Drive house fire

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — St. George firefighters put out a house fire on Pecan Tree Drive earlier this week.

Firefighters arrived around 3:15 p.m. on Monday to find the Pecan Tree Drive home near Jade Avenue on fire. They put the blaze out within 15 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators said that the fire was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.

