No garbage pickup to take place Christmas or New Year's Day

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish offices put out a reminder today that due to them being closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, their garbage and recycling services will not work on those days.

Garbage and recycling collection will resume on the next regularly scheduled collection day. For residents with out-of-cart services, Monday collection will be serviced on Saturday, Dec. 30th.

In addition, the North Landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The Republic Services recycling drop-off center, located at 7933 Tom Drive, will continue to operate through the holidays.