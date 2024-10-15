75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No foul play suspected after body found on side of Denham Springs road

43 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, October 15 2024 Oct 15, 2024 October 15, 2024 9:52 AM October 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. 

Detectives on scene said the body was found across from Clegg's Nursery near Watson. It was not clear when the body was found or how long it had been there. 

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said foul play was not suspected.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days