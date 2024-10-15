75°
No foul play suspected after body found on side of Denham Springs road
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning.
Detectives on scene said the body was found across from Clegg's Nursery near Watson. It was not clear when the body was found or how long it had been there.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said foul play was not suspected.
