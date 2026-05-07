BRPD arrests felon accused of opening fire at Airline Highway gas station striking unrelated person's car

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a convicted felon, who, in March, is accused of opening fire at another person along Airline Highway and striking an unrelated person's car.

Katrell Tipton was one of two people, the other being Jeremiah Tipton, accused of opening fire at a person leaving a convenience store at a gas station along Airline on March 5.

According to an arrest warrant, surveillance video shows the person the pair were shooting at leaving the store while holding a handgun. Katrell and Jeremiah Tipton then got out of the car they were in and began shooting at the person leaving the store.

During the exchange of gunfire, another person's car that was driving northbound along Airline near St. Gerard Avenue was struck by gunfire, cracking the windshield and resulting in minor injuries.

Less than a week later, a woman in the car with the Tiptons said that she immediately ran inside the store after the shooting began, adding that she had no idea that the pair intended to carry out a shooting.

After the shooting, she told police she returned to the car that all three were in before the shooting. After saying she wanted to speak to the police, Katreel Tipton hit her in the face.

BRPD noted that Katrell was convicted of domestic abuse battery in September 2025 and was barred from owning a firearm.

Katrell Tipton was arrested on Wednesday on attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, illegal use of weapons, domestic abuse battery, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse.