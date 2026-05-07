Wednesday PM Forecast: showers and thunderstorms possible into the night, first of many rounds

A cold front will bounce around the Gulf Coast late Wednesday through Saturday, leading to a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The position of the front will be critical—and to difficult to forecast—as to which locations receive showers and thunderstorms on which days.

Late Week Storms: scattered activity through Saturday, heavy at times

Dry Time for Mom: occasional showers and thunderstorms, not a washout

Cold Front Clear-Out: another break in rain, humidity early next week

Tonight & Tomorrow: An approaching cold front will trigger scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across our area tonight. A few storms could become severe, bringing the threat of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even an isolated tornado, particularly for locations north of the state line. Closer to Baton Rouge, showers and thunderstorms should pack a little less of a punch, though some briefly heavy rain could reduce visibility and cause ponding of water for the Thursday morning commute. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. The cold front will slowly push south through the day and cause a few showers and thunderstorms to pop up as it does. Some of these could bring short downpours as well. To be clear, there will be a lot of dry time on Thursday with otherwise cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Up Next: On Friday, the front is expected to move back northward into the region, helping to ignite another batch of showers and thunderstorms. Though still not necessarily a washout, more locations will be getting rain more of the time on Friday, especially during the afternoon. Again, some of the activity could produce downpours and lead to a few flooding issues.





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We are tracking two more waves of energy for the weekend. The first will arrive late Saturday, followed by another on Mother's Day. Of the two days, Saturday looks considerably wetter with several hours of showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Sunday will have some pop-up showers and thunderstorms around in response to daytime warming, and then another round will be possible at night as a cold front sweeps through the region, finally pushing all of the muggy and active weather away to the southeast.

Through the weekend, showers and thunderstorms should add up rain totals of 2-5” with locally higher amounts possible. By Monday, skies will clear with a stretch of dry and mild weather into the middle of next week.

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