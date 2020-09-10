No alcohol sold at Tiger Stadium for at least game 1

BATON ROUGE - Tiger Stadium will not serve alcohol to the fans who will fill a quarter of its seats during the first LSU football game this fall.

In an email Thursday, stadium officials said they do not anticipate serving alcohol in general or premium areas for at least game one.

"This is subject to change," LSU said. "We will continue to coordinate with state officials throughout the season on this and other Tiger Stadium policies for 2020."

Tiger Stadium will only welcome about 25,000 fans because of its coronavirus-influenced restrictions.

Last season, LSU was pleased with its alcohol sales.

LSU kicks off the season on September 26.