No. 9 LSU baseball in a weather delay vs Ole Miss

21 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, May 13 2022 May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 9:30 PM May 13, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team is in a weather delay in the 3rd inning vs Ole Miss. It is unclear if the game will continue tonight.

The Tigers are trailing Ole Miss 4-2, as Ace Ma'Khail Hillard has struggled from the mound, giving up 4 earned runs, on 4 hits.

LSU got out to a hot start offensive a 2 run home runs by Dylan Crews. That's his 17th blast of the year. 

