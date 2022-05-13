No. 9 LSU baseball in a weather delay vs Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team is in a weather delay in the 3rd inning vs Ole Miss. It is unclear if the game will continue tonight.

The Tigers are trailing Ole Miss 4-2, as Ace Ma'Khail Hillard has struggled from the mound, giving up 4 earned runs, on 4 hits.

LSU got out to a hot start offensive a 2 run home runs by Dylan Crews. That's his 17th blast of the year.