73°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 7 LSU women's basketball takes down No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100
BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU won against No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100 in a big SEC matchup Thursday night.
Oklahoma led LSU 23-20 after the first quarter, but a 32 point second quarter and 31 point third quarter gave them the lead.
Notably, LSU and Oklahoma got into a shoving match in the first quarter and the referees ruled it a fight. LSU's Sa'Myah Smith and Oklahoma's Liz Scott were ejected and will not be eligible to play in their next game.
Mikaylah Williams led the Tigers in scoring with 37 points on 12-20 field goals, including going 7 of 12 on three point shots, with seven rebounds and five assists.
Trending News
LSU plays Mississippi State at 1 p.m. the PMAC on Feb. 2.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Blind Baton Rouge tenet living without water, electricity; two men hope to...
-
Baton Rouge Police say gun burglaries are happening more frequently
-
LSU professor removed for political comments temporarily reinstated by court
-
Five arrested in vehicle burglary crackdown across southeast Louisiana
-
State gives DOTD additional $3M for litter cleanup along interstates