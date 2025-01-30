No. 7 LSU women's basketball takes down No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100

Credit to LSU Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU won against No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100 in a big SEC matchup Thursday night.

Oklahoma led LSU 23-20 after the first quarter, but a 32 point second quarter and 31 point third quarter gave them the lead.

Notably, LSU and Oklahoma got into a shoving match in the first quarter and the referees ruled it a fight. LSU's Sa'Myah Smith and Oklahoma's Liz Scott were ejected and will not be eligible to play in their next game.

Mikaylah Williams led the Tigers in scoring with 37 points on 12-20 field goals, including going 7 of 12 on three point shots, with seven rebounds and five assists.

LSU plays Mississippi State at 1 p.m. the PMAC on Feb. 2.