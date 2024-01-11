65°
No. 7 LSU defeats Aggies 87-70 for third straight SEC win
BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU defeated Texas A&M 87-70 for their third SEC victory in a row Thursday evening.
Aneesah Morrow led the team in scoring with 21 points and 8 rebounds, and Angel Reese had a double-double of 20 points and 18 rebounds.
The Tigers play at Auburn at 2 p.m. Sunday.
