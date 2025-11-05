No. 5 LSU women's basketball dominates Houston Christian to win season opener

BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU women's basketball opened the 2025-26 season with a win over Houston Christian. The Tigers beat the Huskies 108-55.

LSU was led in scoring by transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley who had 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a team high 7 steals. Fulwiley came off the bench and scored her first points as a Tiger early in the first quarter.

Former five-star and true freshman ZaKiyah Johnson also made her collegiate debut. Johnson had 9 points and 10 rebounds in the first half alone. She finished the night with her first collegiate double-double with 11 points and 11 boards.

LSU finished the game shooting 53% from the field, 54% from three and outrebounded the Huskies 45-26. The Tigers also forced 33 turnovers and scored 46 points off of turnovers. They also had 23 steals, 7 blocks 59 bench points and 56 points in the paint.

The Tigers won't have much time to rest. They host Southeastern on Thursday at 7 p.m.