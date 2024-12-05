No. 5 LSU women's basketball beats Stanford 94-88 in overtime to stay undefeated

Credit to LSU Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU women's basketball defeated Stanford in overtime 94-88 Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU did not lead for the majority of the game until they headed to overtime, as they fell behind 39-37 at the half and trailed until Mikaylah Williams tied the game with four seconds left.

Williams continued her hot scoring in overtime, as she led the Tigers in scoring with 32 points, nine rebounds and one assist. The Tigers improve to 10-0 while Stanford falls to 7-2.

LSU plays at Grambling 2 p.m. Sunday.