44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 5 LSU women's basketball beats Stanford 94-88 in overtime to stay undefeated

51 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2024 Dec 5, 2024 December 05, 2024 10:11 PM December 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to LSU Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU women's basketball defeated Stanford in overtime 94-88 Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU did not lead for the majority of the game until they headed to overtime, as they fell behind 39-37 at the half and trailed until Mikaylah Williams tied the game with four seconds left.

Williams continued her hot scoring in overtime, as she led the Tigers in scoring with 32 points, nine rebounds and one assist. The Tigers improve to 10-0 while Stanford falls to 7-2.

Trending News

LSU plays at Grambling 2 p.m. Sunday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days