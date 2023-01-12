Latest Weather Blog
No. 5 LSU women's basketball beats Missouri 77-57, improves to 17-0 on the year
COLUMBIA, Mo. - The LSU women's basketball team improves to 17-0 after beating Missouri 77-57 on the road. The Tigers are now 5-0 to start SEC play.
The Tigers got off to an fast start, leading Mizzou 37 to 21 at the break, but they struggled much of the third and in the second half. Angel Reese would have her 17th straight double-double, finishing with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Alexis Morris led the team with 24 points, going five for five from downtown.
LSU got an impressive 54 percent from the field and went 10 for 15 from deep. The Tigers weren't as dominant inside tonight, only beating Missouri in the paint by 2.
Trending News
LSU will now come back home to face Auburn in the PMAC on Sunday. The Tigers will also unveil a Seimone Augustus statue before the game.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR city officials look to mitigate congestion on surface streets during I-10...
-
Officials identify body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line
-
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus...
-
State Police suspends pair of troopers charged in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest
-
West Feliciana students get hands-on training for CPR and AEDs
Sports Video
-
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus...
-
LSU ramps up concern over gymnasts safety
-
Southern men and women sweep hoops contest over Bethune-Cookman
-
Black and Gold Report: Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: New Years Edition