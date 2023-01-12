Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus experience

BATON ROUGE - "You can't mention basketball in the state of Louisiana without mentioning Seimone Augustus, male or female," said Quianna Chaney.

Seimone Augustus dominated at every level of basketball, winning major awards in high school, college and the WNBA. And Quianna Chaney had an on-court ticket to the Seimone experience.





"I was lucky and blessed to play against her in high school and also play alongside her at LSU, and it was amazing. She's a great leader. She leads by example, and just to have somebody in front of you that has paved the way and led the way, I think these young kids these days would appreciate that," Chaney said.



Chaney, who now is the head coach of the Southern Lab girls' basketball team, sees the impact that the statue of Seimone is making in the state.



"Just to have somebody that's homegrown here that you see on TV like, 'Hey, I know that girl, hey, she's from right off the street.' ... So to have somebody who you can relate to that's from your hometown that has done it, and who played at the highest level, who's played ball representing the United States. What more could you ask for?" Chaney said.





Now with Augustus getting her statue, Chaney seems more former Tigers getting enshrined from the golden era of LSU women's basketball.



"I would like to thank, obviously, Coach Mulkey and those who took part in getting this to happen. I gotta say it is well overdue. We talked about Seimone and Sylvia Fowles, and I won't be surprised to see her next," Chaney said.



Chaney and a lot of her former teammates will be at the statue unveiling on Sunday to celebrate Seimone and her accomplishments.

"For those little girls to see that, hey, maybe one day I can get my statue. Maybe one day I'd get my jersey hanging from the ceiling. So it's just again, it's all about just being that role model, and she is," Chaney said.