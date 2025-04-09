No. 5 LSU softball gears up for midweek matchup against Louisiana Tech in Tiger Park

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are back in action at Tiger Park as they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Wednesday evening.

No. 5 LSU is 34-5 on the season with an 8-4 record in conference play. The Tigers are coming off a top 25 series win against Alabama and lead the SEC with 13 top 25 victories this season.

LSU leads the all-time series against the Bulldogs with a 28-4 record, including a 25-game win streak against Louisiana Tech.

The Tigers' pitching staff enters this matchup with a 2.03 ERA and 250 strikeouts, in large part because of the work of pitcher Sydney Berzon, who leads the team with a 15-2 record and a 1.94 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 97.2 innings of work.

First pitch between the Tigers and Bulldogs is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Tiger Park and will air on SEC Network+.